US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Russia in Europe - Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The US State Department is seeking some $300 million to counter Russia in Europe, the Fiscal Year 2022 Congressional Justification revealed on Friday.

"Europe and Eurasia ($299.0 million): The strategic security priorities in Europe and Eurasia are to counter Russian influence and aggression by bolstering allies' and partners' capability to exercise 118sovereignty and provide for their own defense through improved interoperability with NATO and other Western forces, the creation of force multipliers in the region, and the implementation of sustainable defense reforms," the document said. "Funds will support the provision of equipment and training, including tactical equipment for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; command and control; and target acquisition capabilities.

The State Department said priority recipients of the funding include Ukraine, Georgia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

"A portion of FMF regional funds will be used to expand the European Recapitalization Incentive Program (ERIP), which emphasizes burden sharing by incentivizing US grant military assistance for countries that commit national funds to modernize their militaries and divest Russian equipment," the document said.

The State Department underscored that it will work with the Pentagon on potential countries and proposals as funding priorities allow, the document said.