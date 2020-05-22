US State of Alaska Wins Approval of LNG Pipeline for Exports - Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States approved construction of a natural gas pipeline and a gas liquefaction plant on Alaska's North Slope that will allow the state to export up to 20 million metric tons of the fossil fuel annually, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced in a press release.

"The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today authorized the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) to liquefy and export liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced in the North Slope of the state of Alaska," the release said on Thursday.

The approval allows AGDC, a public corporation, to build and operate liquefaction facilities on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula that are designed to produce up to 20 million metric tons of LNG annually for export, the release said.

The approval also applies to plans for an 807-mile-long, 42-inch-diameter pipeline capable of transporting up to 3.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day to the liquefaction facilities that would be located in the Prudhoe Bay at the North Slope and two additional natural gas pipelines connecting production units to the gas treatment plant, the release added.

The US Energy Department previously authorized Alaska to export up to 20 million metric tons of LNG a year.