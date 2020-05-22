UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Alaska Wins Approval Of LNG Pipeline For Exports - Regulator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:00 AM

US State of Alaska Wins Approval of LNG Pipeline for Exports - Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States approved construction of a natural gas pipeline and a gas liquefaction plant on Alaska's North Slope that will allow the state to export up to 20 million metric tons of the fossil fuel annually, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced in a press release.

"The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today authorized the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) to liquefy and export liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced in the North Slope of the state of Alaska," the release said on Thursday.

The approval allows AGDC, a public corporation, to build and operate liquefaction facilities on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula that are designed to produce up to 20 million metric tons of LNG annually for export, the release said.

The approval also applies to plans for an 807-mile-long, 42-inch-diameter pipeline capable of transporting up to 3.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day to the liquefaction facilities that would be located in the Prudhoe Bay at the North Slope and two additional natural gas pipelines connecting production units to the gas treatment plant, the release added.

The US Energy Department previously authorized Alaska to export up to 20 million metric tons of LNG a year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Kenai Prudhoe Bay United States Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

1 hour ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

2 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

3 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.