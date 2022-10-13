UrduPoint.com

US Still Pursuing Russian Oil Price Cap But OPEC+ Output Cut Counters Goal - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The United States is still pursuing organizing a coalition to implement an international price cap on Russian oil in order to diminish the Kremlin's energy revenues, but the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production counters the price cap's intended purpose, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The whole idea of the price cap is to avoid (Russian President Vladimir Putin) being able to continue to profiteer off of revenues, such as what he will be able to do by this production cut by OPEC+," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We don't have the price set right now, but we are actively working on trying to work in those details, including implementation."

Kirby said the Biden administration still believes implementing a price cap on Russian oil is the right move.

"We still believe it's actually possible to do this and that it can be executed, but the Devil's going to be in the details," Kirby added.

OPEC+ decided last week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, a move condemned by the Biden administration as allegedly being short-sighted amid energy supply and price concerns in Europe.

European energy markets have been stressed by the sanctions the collective West imposed on Russian sources of energy in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The United States has been pursuing a price cap on Russian oil in order to allow greater market supply while limiting potential profits for Moscow.

On Wednesday, Putin said Russia will not provide any energy to countries that choose to join the price cap coalition.

