US Sting Operation Nets 16 Penny Stock Fraudsters in Multi-Year $194Mln Scam - SEC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday that it has leveled charges against 16 individuals on three continents for perpetrating US-based penny stock trading scams worth $194 million.

The individuals, who are located in the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Monaco, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom, engaged in multi-year schemes to defraud US authorities and investors, the SEC said in a statement.

"By locating their operations overseas, using encrypted messaging and operating through a convoluted network of offshore accounts, the defendants hoped to avoid detection of the massive frauds we allege they perpetrated on US markets and investors," the statement said. "However, investigative teams from three SEC offices doggedly kept on their trail, working across borders and ended this alleged global scheme."

SEC Division of Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal said it is alleged that the defendants in these actions orchestrated some of the most complex microcap stock fraud schemes ever charged by the Commission,

Some of the defendants had amassed a significant majority of the shares of the stocks, and certain defendants secretly funded promotional campaigns to promote the stocks to unsuspecting investors in the United States and elsewhere, the statement said.

"As alleged, when those campaigns triggered increases in the demand for and price of the stocks, some of the defendants sold the stocks via trading platforms in Asia, Europe and the Caribbean for significant profits," the statement said.

The SEC is seeking permanent injunctions, disgorgement of allegedly ill-gotten gains plus interes, and civil penalties against all the defendants; penny stock bars against all the individual defendants; conduct-based injunctions against 11 of the 15 individual defendants; and officer and director bars against eight of the individual defendants, the statement added.

Using emergency applications, the SEC also obtained court-issued orders on April 12 and April 15 for freezing and repatriating the assets of six defendants, according to the statement.