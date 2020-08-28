US stock advance in opening trading, Dow +0.3%

Wall Street indices advanced at the open on Friday, on track for a healthy finish to a week that saw several record highs and a major Federal Reserve policy shift

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street indices advanced at the open on Friday, on track for a healthy finish to a week that saw several record highs and a major Federal Reserve policy shift.

About 20 minutes into the session, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

3 percent to 28,566.90.

The broad-based S&P 500, which scored its fifth straight record high close on Thursday, advanced 0.2 percent to 3,492.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq moved 0.4 percenthigher to 11,672.60.