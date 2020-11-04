UrduPoint.com
US Stock Gains Pick Up Speed, Nasdaq Surges More Than 4%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 PM

US stock gains pick up speed, Nasdaq surges more than 4%

Wall Street stocks were in rally mode Wednesday, shrugging off uncertainty over the still-unresolved presidential election and the likelihood of divided government in Washington

Wall Street stocks were in rally mode Wednesday, shrugging off uncertainty over the still-unresolved presidential election and the likelihood of divided government in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.0 percent, or about 560 points, at 28,041.28 at around 1530 GMT, The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.

8 percent to 3,463, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 4.0 percent to 11,603.25.

Markets were watching updates from about a half dozen states that will determine the next US president where some vote tallies showed razor-thin differences.

In any case, Republicans appeared poised to maintain control of the Senate, raising the likelihood that Washington will remain divided.

