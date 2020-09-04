UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stock Indexes Plunge As Much As 5% On Worries Over Economic Recovery From COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Stock Indexes Plunge as Much as 5% on Worries Over Economic Recovery From COVID-19

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street plunged on Thursday, with key indexes falling as much as 5 percent to reverse a recent trend of record highs amid worries that economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic was stalling.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the hardest hit index on the New York Stock Exchange, falling 5 percent on the day. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was next in line, settling down nearly 3.5 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock index on the NYSE, lost 2.8 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

New York Stock Exchange Stocks From Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

39 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

1 hour ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

1 hour ago

Spirit of resistance against oppression dominates ..

1 hour ago

Russian Fighter MiG-31 Intercepts UK, US Planes Ov ..

1 hour ago

PA Speaker directs to hold inquiry regarding Anti- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.