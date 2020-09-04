US Stock Indexes Plunge as Much as 5% on Worries Over Economic Recovery From COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street plunged on Thursday, with key indexes falling as much as 5 percent to reverse a recent trend of record highs amid worries that economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic was stalling.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the hardest hit index on the New York Stock Exchange, falling 5 percent on the day. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was next in line, settling down nearly 3.5 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock index on the NYSE, lost 2.8 percent.