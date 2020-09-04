UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stock Indexes Plunge Up To 5% Over Stall In COVID-19 Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

US Stock Indexes Plunge Up to 5% Over Stall in COVID-19 Recovery

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US stocks plunged with key indexes falling as much as 5 percent to reverse a recent trend of record highs, amid worries that economic recovery from the COVID-19 was stalling.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the hardest hit index on the New York Stock Exchange, falling almost 600 points, or 5 percent, to close at just under 11,460. It hit a record high of 12,074 points on Thursday.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was next in line, settling down nearly 3.5 percent, or 124.05, at 3,457. It hit an all-time high of 3,588.11 a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock index on the NYSE, lost 2.8 percent, or 811 points, to finish at 28,289. It was the largest one-day drop on the Dow since June.

The sell-off came as data showed the US trade deficit expanded by more than $10 billion for July. A reading for a US non-manufacturing index slowed to 56.9 last month, from 58.1 in July. On the labor front, US weekly jobless claims came in at 881,000 versus the previous week's 1.01 million, but failed to calm investors fearing a stalling in economic recovery.

"Wall Street's rally is running out of steam amid worries the labor market recovery has stalled," said Ed Moya, analyst at New York's online brokerage OANDA. "The headline beat for weekly jobless claims needs to be taken with a grain of salt."

Notwithstanding Thursday's slump, the Nasdaq remains up nearly 28 percent on the year while S&P 500 continues to show an annual gain of almost 7 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

New York Stock Exchange Reading New York June July Stocks Market From Top Salfi Textile Mills Limited Dow Jones Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

15 minutes ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

15 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

45 minutes ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

2 hours ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

2 hours ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.