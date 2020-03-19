UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stock Indices Plunge As Trump Unveils Economic Measures Amid Virus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Stock Indices Plunge as Trump Unveils Economic Measures Amid Virus Outbreak

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes returned to the red on Wednesday, losing as much as 6 percent, after being unable to sustain their recovery on stimulus measures worth some $1.3 trillion announced by the Trump administration to overcome the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down more than 6 percent, after rising 5 percent on Tuesday. The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both finished down nearly 5 percent after rising about 6 percent in the previous session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump New York Stock Exchange Stocks Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

16 minutes ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

30 minutes ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

1 hour ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

2 hours ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.