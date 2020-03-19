US Stock Indices Plunge as Trump Unveils Economic Measures Amid Virus Outbreak

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes returned to the red on Wednesday, losing as much as 6 percent, after being unable to sustain their recovery on stimulus measures worth some $1.3 trillion announced by the Trump administration to overcome the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down more than 6 percent, after rising 5 percent on Tuesday. The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both finished down nearly 5 percent after rising about 6 percent in the previous session.