UrduPoint.com

US Stock Market Closes Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 06:49 PM

US stock market closes higher

The US stock market indexes recorded an increase today, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange

New York , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded an increase today, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 268.91 points, or 0.80%, to close at 33973.01 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 189.04 points, or 1.76%, to close at 10,931.67 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 50.36 points, or 1.28%, to close at 3969.61 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor New York Stock Exchange Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways to run Greenline Express Train a ..

Pakistan Railways to run Greenline Express Train again from Jan 27

14 seconds ago
 ADSG hosts sustainable economy masterclass with De ..

ADSG hosts sustainable economy masterclass with Dean of INSEAD Business School

5 minutes ago
 KSrelief Distributes 3,000 Food Baskets to Displac ..

KSrelief Distributes 3,000 Food Baskets to Displaced People in Nigeria

28 seconds ago
 Oil prices up over fears of weak oil demand in US

Oil prices up over fears of weak oil demand in US

31 seconds ago
 Kilde wins second Kitzbuehel downhill to reel in O ..

Kilde wins second Kitzbuehel downhill to reel in Odermatt

32 seconds ago
 CCPO Lahore opens newly constructed building of PS ..

CCPO Lahore opens newly constructed building of PS Baghbanpura

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.