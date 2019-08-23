US Stock Market Nosedives After Trump Threatens To Respond To China Tariffs
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:42 PM
US stock shares of major companies dropped sharply on Friday immediately after President Donald Trump threatened to respond to China for imposing new tariffs on American goods
As of 11:35 a.m. EST (3:25 p.m. GMT) the Dow Jones index was down 1.4% (about 378 points), tech index Nasdaq by 1.
75 percent (139 points), and the S&P 500 had dropped by 1.5 percent (44 points). The markets, traded at the New York Stock Exchange, close at 4:00 p.m. EST.
Trump said by Friday afternoon he will respond to China's decision to impose new tariffs on US goods worth $75 billion a year. Trump also demanded that US companies look for an alternative to China in their activities.