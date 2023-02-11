UrduPoint.com

U.S Stock Market Opens Friday Lower

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 07:17 PM

U.S stock market opens Friday lower

The US stock market opened lower on Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) The US stock market opened lower on Friday.

The Dow Jones fell 8 points, or 0.02%, to open at 33,690 at 9.51 a.m. EDT (1451GMT). The S&P 500 lost 5 points, or 0.12%, to 4,076.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq decreased 71 points, or 0.6%, to begin the last trading day of the week at 11,720.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was up 3.2% at 21.37, while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 0.14% to 3.688%.

The Dollar index added 0.2% to 103.42, while the euro shed 0.3% to $1.0702 against the greenback.

Precious metals were on the rise, with gold adding 0.1% to $1,863 per ounce and silver increasing 0.7% to $22.13.

Amid reports that Russia will lower oil output, crude prices were up more than 1.4% with global benchmark Brent crude at $85.84 and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at $79.12 per barrel.

Moscow announced earlier Friday that it will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, which is equivalent to approximately 5% of its total output, pointing to the price ceiling policy, according to multiple reports.

