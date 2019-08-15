UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stock Market Plunges 800 Points Amid Continuing Trade War With China, Fears Of Slowdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

US Stock Market Plunges 800 Points Amid Continuing Trade War With China, Fears of Slowdown

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Dow Jones plunged by 800 points on Wednesday as US-China trade tensions continue to cause uncertainty and economic data from Germany and China intensified fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow lost 3.05 percent to finish at 25,479, while Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 86 points, or 2.93 percent, to end at around 2,841.

On August 5, the Dow Jones plummeted by more than 950 points, marking what was then the worst drop this year.

Market analysts have attributed the outcome to the US-China trade war, in particular China's decision to back away from its commitment to purchase more US agricultural products and devalue the Yuan to bellow the seven-to-one ratio with the US Dollar for the first time in a decade.

A weaker yuan could greatly neutralize the effects the United States has intended to cause by imposing tariffs on Chinese imports.

US President Donald Trump has accused China of Currency manipulation and unfair trade practices that effectively steal from US businesses and farmers, signaling that additional tariffs may be in store to overcome the yuan's devaluation.

China has requested that its state-owned companies refrain from buying US imports, according to media reports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Dollar China Trump Germany United States May August Media From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

3 hours ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

4 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

5 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.