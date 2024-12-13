US stock markets end lower

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) US stocks ended with declines Thursday, with the Nasdaq down more than 132 points at the close after surpassing the 20,000 level for the first time ever the previous day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 234.44 points, or 0.53%, finishing at 43,914.12.

The S&P 500 dropped 32.94 points, or 0.54%, to 6,051.25.

The Nasdaq Composite decreased 132.05 points, or 0.66%, to end at 19,902.84.

The VIX volatility index, referred to as the "fear index," went up by 2.5% to 13.92.

Precious metals were negative, with gold dropping 1.36% to $2,680.99 per ounce and silver falling 2.26% to $30.9805 as of 2222GMT.

Oil prices meanwhile fell by 0.3%, with global benchmark Brent crude at $73.20 a barrel.