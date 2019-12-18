US stocks add to records; FedEx slumps

Wall Street stocks added to records early Wednesday on continued positive momentum from last week's US-China trade agreement, while FedEx slumped following a disappointing earnings report

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks added to records early Wednesday on continued positive momentum from last week's US-China trade agreement , while FedEx slumped following a disappointing earnings report.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat after last week's announced deal between the United States and China calling off new tariffs and pledging reductions of some earlier levies.

Investors appeared unperturbed by an impending vote in the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump, an effort that lacks Republican support in the Senate where Trump's fate will be determined if the House impeaches the president.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 28,309.72.

2 percent at 28,309.72.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.2 percent, rising to 3,197.46, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 8,840.51.

All three major indices finished at records on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq at peaks for the fourth straight day.

Among individual companies, FedEx sank 8.8 percent as it reported disappointing revenues and earnings, the result of lost business with Amazon and increased spending to meet rising e-commerce demand.

The company also cited "weak global economic conditions" as a factor.

General Mills added 1.0 percent as it reported a 69 percent increase in second-quarter profits to $580.8 million and raised a key cash flow target for the full year.