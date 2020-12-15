UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Back In Rally Mode On Vaccine Progress

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:48 PM

US stocks back in rally mode on vaccine progress

Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode early Tuesday as another coronavirus vaccine moved closer to approval, while markets monitored ongoing US stimulus talks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode early Tuesday as another coronavirus vaccine moved closer to approval, while markets monitored ongoing US stimulus talks.

The US food and Drug Administration released a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, a strong sign that a group of experts that meets in two days could vote to approve it just days after the agency cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 29,991.79.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,673.02, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 percent to 12,538.65.

Markets have repeatedly hit records in recent weeks on expectations for strong economic growth once coronavirus vaccines are broadly deployed.

Tuesday's gains were a reversal from Monday's session, when New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio warned the city could shut down again due to spiking Covid-19 cases, and the US death count hit 300,000.

US lawmakers on Monday introduced a pair of stimulus proposals costing $908 billion that have the support of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, reviving an effort that has repeatedly hit roadblocks over the last several months.

Among individual companies, Apple jumped 4.2 percent following a Nikkei report that the tech giant plans a 30 percent boost in iPhone production for the first half of 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vote New York Stocks Apple Market From Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People and planet on 'collision course', UNDP repo ..

2 seconds ago

China condemns attack against fuel transport ship ..

4 seconds ago

EU suppliers race food to UK ahead of Brexit deadl ..

2 minutes ago

Bruce says two Newcastle players 'not well at all' ..

2 minutes ago

Polish, Swedish Ambassadors Visit Ukraine-Controll ..

6 minutes ago

Denmark to Introduce Nationwide COVID-19 Restricti ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.