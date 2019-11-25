UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Bolstered By Merger Announcements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

US stocks bolstered by merger announcements

Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, opening a holiday-shortened week on a positive note following major merger announcements in the luxury and online brokerage industries

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, opening a holiday-shortened week on a positive note following major merger announcements in the luxury and online brokerage industries.

Investors also took stock of an official Chinese announcement strengthening intellectual property protections, which could help advance trade talks with the United States.

A party-backed news outlet said the two sides were "very close" to a deal.

Shares of Tiffany shot up 5.8 percent after it agreed to be acquired by luxury giant LVMH for $16.2 billion in a transaction that bolsters the French company's position in the critical US market.

Meanwhile, TD Ameritrade climbed 2.6 percent following an announcement that it will be bought by rival Charles Schwab in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion. Schwab fell 1.1 percent.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,973.96, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 3,124.71, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 8,587.97.

This week's Calendar includes reports on consumer confidence for November and durable goods orders for October, as well as data on GDP and consumption. Markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company United States October November Stocks Market Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

US Calls Back S. Sudan Envoy for Talks on Failure ..

6 seconds ago

France unveils plan to halt violence against women ..

7 seconds ago

Sehat Insaf cards given to 4 mln families in Punja ..

9 seconds ago

Shafqat Mahmood urges Election Commission Pakistan ..

11 seconds ago

Residents of Balochistan demand Sasta Bazaars for ..

18 seconds ago

Faisalabad Development Authority seals eight build ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.