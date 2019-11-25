US stocks bolstered by merger announcements

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, opening a holiday-shortened week on a positive note following major merger announcements in the luxury and online brokerage industries.

Investors also took stock of an official Chinese announcement strengthening intellectual property protections, which could help advance trade talks with the United States.

A party-backed news outlet said the two sides were "very close" to a deal.

Shares of Tiffany shot up 5.8 percent after it agreed to be acquired by luxury giant LVMH for $16.2 billion in a transaction that bolsters the French company's position in the critical US market.

Meanwhile, TD Ameritrade climbed 2.6 percent following an announcement that it will be bought by rival Charles Schwab in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion. Schwab fell 1.1 percent.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,973.96, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 3,124.71, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 8,587.97.

This week's Calendar includes reports on consumer confidence for November and durable goods orders for October, as well as data on GDP and consumption. Markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.