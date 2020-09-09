UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Bounce Back After Losses As Tiffany Shares Tumble

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:57 PM

US stocks bounce back after losses as Tiffany shares tumble

Wall Street stocks bounced back from a three-day rout early Wednesday, while shares of Tiffany sank after a French luxury company withdrew from an acquisition of the jeweller

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks bounced back from a three-day rout early Wednesday, while shares of Tiffany sank after a French luxury company withdrew from an acquisition of the jeweller.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 27,735.85.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent to 3,376.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.8 percent to 11,045.18.

