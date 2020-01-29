UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Bounce Back After Virus-fueled Rout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rebounded Tuesday following solid US economic data and mixed earnings as markets kept a watchful eye on developments in the virus outbreak.

Authorities remained fixated on the SARS-like virus, which has already killed 106 people in China and spread to around 15 countries, but investors pivoted from Monday's rout, apparently concluding the pullback was a buying opportunity.

There "some optimism that's crept into the market that maybe this coronavirus won't spread enough out of control to really create a major epidemic crisis," said LBBW's Karl Haeling.

One sign of the optimism was strong gains for several travel-oriented stocks, including Marriott International and Wynn Resorts. The latter operates resorts in gambling center Macau, where there have been confirmed virus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7 percent at 28,722.85.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.0 percent to 3,276.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.

4 percent to 9,269.70.

US consumer confidence jumped more than expected in January, according to the Conference board.

Meanwhile, orders of durable goods in December topped expectations, though some analysts pointed to weakness in the underlying data suggesting vulnerabilities in business investing.

Pfizer slumped 5.1 percent as it reported a $337 million loss in the fourth quarter on lower sales.

Fellow Dow member 3M sank 5.7 percent as it announced it was cutting 1,500 jobs and took a charge of $134 million in restructuring expenses. Net income in the fourth quarter fell 28.1 percent to $969 million.

Among others reporting results, United Technologies gained 1.2 percent, Lockheed Martin won 1.1 percent and Harley-Davidson dropped 2.6 percent.

Apple jumped 2.8 percent ahead of its earnings report after the market closed Tuesday. A report from Nikkei said Apple had ordered higher iPhone production from suppliers, but said the push could be complicated by the coronavirus.

