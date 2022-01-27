UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Bounce On Strong Data, Earnings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:15 PM

US stocks bounce on strong data, earnings

Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday as good US economic data and solid earnings offset lingering unease over the pivot in Federal Reserve monetary policy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday as good US economic data and solid earnings offset lingering unease over the pivot in Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The US economy grew at a better-than-expected 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to government data, concluding the strongest year for GDP expansion since 1984.

Analysts have also been broadly pleased with the deluge of corporate earnings this week, with several leading companies scoring higher profits despite ongoing pressures connected to Covid-19.

Apple, which is slated to report results after the closing bell, jumped more than two percent in early trading.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.

6 percent at 34,717.46.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 1.6 percent to 4,421.46, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.4 percent to 13,743.28.

Stocks have been under pressure most of January, including on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a likely interest rate increase in March.

Among individual companies, Tesla fell 3.9 percent despite reporting record annual profits on surging sales as Chief Executive Elon Musk warned that supply chain problems would persist well into 2022.

Intel slumped 6.3 percent on disappointment over the company's first-quarter projections.

Netflix jumped 6.7 percent as billionaire investor Bill Ackman announced buying 3.1 million shares of the streaming service.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Powell Elon Musk January March Stocks Government Tesla Dow Jones Million

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Countries Did N ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Countries Did Not Assume Obligation to Protec ..

2 minutes ago
 Barracks Regime Declared on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, P ..

Barracks Regime Declared on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, Parties Negotiating

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal meets with newly elected office bearers of ..

Bilawal meets with newly elected office bearers of DBA Larkana

2 minutes ago
 Oldest guardian of French language dies at 103

Oldest guardian of French language dies at 103

2 minutes ago
 India's capital eases curfew as Omicron wave slows ..

India's capital eases curfew as Omicron wave slows

6 minutes ago
 Three Tajik Soldiers Injured After Shooting at Kyr ..

Three Tajik Soldiers Injured After Shooting at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>