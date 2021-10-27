UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Build On Records Amid Earnings Avalanche

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:44 PM

US stocks build on records amid earnings avalanche

The S&P 500 and Dow added to their record closes in early US trading Wednesday, as traders digested a flood of new earnings releases from major companies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 and Dow added to their record closes in early US trading Wednesday, as traders digested a flood of new earnings releases from major companies.

Before markets opened, GM said its third-quarter profits sunk as did car sales, due to the global semiconductor crunch the automaker predicted would persist into 2022.

Boeing reported a quarterly loss in a setback to its recovery from recent stumbles, citing troubles with the 787 aircraft.

And government data showed durable goods orders fell in September for the first time in five months -- partly due to lower Boeing orders -- though the drop was less than expected.

About 35 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 35,801.58, and the broad-based S&P 500 was slightly positive at 4,576.67. Both indices ended at records on Tuesday.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.

2 percent to 15,264.46.

"Eighty percent of the companies are beating estimates. Even when you factor in supply chain issues and rising raw material costs, the results continue to be excellent," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

"It shows that the markets absolutely do not need a bailout." Boeing was trading 0.3 percent lower, while GM was down 4.3 percent.

Google, which reported a big profit jump after markets closed Tuesday, was up 2.3 percent.

Volokhine said traders are now monitoring talks in Washington over President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, as the ruling Democratic party proposed new taxes to offset its cost amid concerns the program could fuel inflation.

"In my view, the smaller the package, the more positive it will be for the market because right now the big fear is inflation," Volokhine said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Flood Washington Car September Market From Government General Motors (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Dow Jones

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

40 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

40 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

55 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.