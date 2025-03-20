US Stocks Climb After Fed Decision, Gold Hits Fresh High
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 08:31 PM
US stocks jumped while European indexes were mixed Wednesday as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady after a policy meeting -- and gold hit a new record as geopolitical concerns returned to the fore
The US central bank's rate decision was widely expected, although it also cut its growth forecast for 2025 and hiked its inflation outlook.
The Fed has nonetheless penciled in two rate cuts this year.
But yields on the 10-year US Treasury note, a closely watched proxy of monetary policy, dropped sharply as the Fed slowed the rate at which it will shrink the size of its balance sheet.
"I think the market liked hearing the Fed Chair sound reasonably upbeat about the economy," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
He noted that the drop in Treasury yields boosts expectations that mortgage rates will also fall.
On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "uncertainty today is unusually elevated" and noted that at least part of a recent inflation uptick was related to US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
He also signaled some confidence about the US economic outlook, noting that key indicators have stayed solid despite surveys showing weakening consumer confidence.
Investors have been eagerly awaiting Powell's comments about how the bank seeks to chart a path through the economic turbulence unleashed by Trump's ever-changing tariffs approach.
Many economists have warned that the tariffs -- which are being met with retaliation by some countries -- will tip the US economy, and possibly others, into recession.
Wall Street stocks closed notably higher.
In Europe, Paris rose, London was flat and Frankfurt succumbed to profit-taking.
Official data showed eurozone inflation eased more than previously estimated in February, driven by a slowdown in consumer price increases in Germany.
Inflation in the single currency area slowed to 2.3 percent last month, a slight change from the 2.4 percent figure published on March 3.
Meanwhile, the price of gold, seen as a safe-haven investment, struck a record high above $3,045 an ounce.
That came on fears of a fresh upsurge in hostilities in the Middle East after Israel launched its most intense strikes on Gaza since a ceasefire with Hamas took effect.
Oil prices edged higher, even as Hamas said it remained open to negotiations while calling for pressure on Israel to implement a Gaza truce.
Separately, Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States could own and run Ukraine's nuclear power plants as part of his latest bid to secure a ceasefire in Russia's invasion of its neighbor.
Zelensky said following their call that Kyiv was ready to pause attacks on Russia's energy network and infrastructure, a day after Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes on Ukraine.
Elsewhere, the Turkish lira plunged to an all-time low against the dollar, after police raided the home of Istanbul's powerful opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.
The currency hit a low of more than 40 liras per dollar after the mayor, a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained over a corruption probe -- a move denounced by his opposition CHP party as a "coup."
Trading on the Istanbul stock exchange was temporarily halted and it finished the day 8.7 percent lower.
The yen gave up initial gains against the dollar after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates on hold, warning about "high uncertainties" including over trade.
- Key figures around 2125 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 41,964.63 points (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 1.1 percent at 5,675.29 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.4 percent at 17,750.79 (close)
London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,706.66 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 8,171.47 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 23,288.06 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 37,751.88 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 24,771.14 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,426.43 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0903 from $1.0944 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at 1.3002 from 1.3003
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.71 yen from 149.36 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.82 pence from 84.16 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $67.16 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $70.78 per barrel
