UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Climb Amid China Tensions, Vaccine Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:29 PM

US stocks climb amid China tensions, vaccine progress

Wall Street stocks were up slightly early Wednesday as investors weighed heightened US-China tensions against progress towards a coronavirus vaccine

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were up slightly early Wednesday as investors weighed heightened US-China tensions against progress towards a coronavirus vaccine.

The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, drawing an angry response from Beijing and dramatically escalating diplomatic tensions between the feuding superpowers.

Meanwhile, German firm BioNTech said the US government had agreed to pay almost $2 billion for 100 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine if regulatory approval is granted.

The announcements comes as numerous southern and western states in the US continue to battle COVID-19 outbreaks.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 26,885.68, up 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also added 0.2 percent at 3,262.54, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was up the same amount at 10,697.70.

Among individual companies, Best Buy surged 6.6 percent after it said that its second-quarter sales were on track to increase 2.5 percent compared with the year-ago period, and that it was raising starting pay for workers to $15 an hour.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China German Beijing Buy Progress Same Houston United States Stocks From Government Best Dow Jones Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.