UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Close 2% Down, Fall As Much As 23% On Quarter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:23 PM

US Stocks Close 2% Down, Fall as Much as 23% on Quarter

Wall Street's three main indexes lost between 1 and 2 percent on Tuesday as trading for March ended, but losses for the quarter were as high as 23 percent from the global economic ailing forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Wall Street's three main indexes lost between 1 and 2 percent on Tuesday as trading for March ended, but losses for the quarter were as high as 23 percent from the global economic ailing forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 1.8 percent.

The S&P 500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 1.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished down 1 percent.

For the quarter though, the Dow lost 23 percent, the S&P 500 20 percent and Nasdaq 14 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dampened some 90 percent of global economic activity as authorities worldwide locked down or restricted the movement of about three billion people. The pandemic itself has infected more than 825,000 people and killed over 40,000.

In a gloomier outlook for the US economy, leading Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs recast its second quarter real GDP forecast to an annualized drop of 34 percent, versus its previous prediction of negative 24 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank New York Stock Exchange March Stocks From Top Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asian Development Bank (ADB) sells $4.5 bn 2-Year ..

9 minutes ago

56 breadmakers, profiteers arrested in Peshawar

13 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 26  deaths as tally of Coronavir ..

43 minutes ago

Oil down in Asian trade

9 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate up-gradation project Cantonment G ..

1 hour ago

In response to commitment shown by public to preca ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.