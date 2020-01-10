UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Close At Record Highs After China Affirms Intent To Sign Trade Deal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Stocks Close at Record Highs After China Affirms Intent to Sign Trade Deal

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Wall Street closed at record highs after China's affirmation that it will sign a preliminary trade deal with the White House.

Relief that the United States is not being pressed into a war with Iran, and data showing a weekly drop in US jobless claims, added to market optimism, driving the three major US equity indexes to all-time highs on Thursday.

Wall Street's top barometer, the S&P500 index, closed up 0.7% at a record high of 3,275. The index rallied as China's commerce ministry said Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington between January 13 and 15 to sign a "Phase One" trade deal with the White House, just as US President Donald Trump had said.

The S&P500 measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization. It rose 30 percent last year for its best advance since 2013.

The index had opened 2020 at record highs, but lost some of its momentum last week after the US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani led to fears of reprisal from Tehran that could push the United States into a full-out war.

Iran did rain two US-Iraqi airbases with missiles on Wednesday without killing anyone, and Trump refrained from launching a new offensive against Tehran, allowing US stocks to reach record highs just before the close of the previous session.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.8 percent at 9,203. It hit a record high of 9,213 earlier. The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36% for the index's best performance in six years.

US stocks' broad Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 28,966, after an all-time high of 28,988 earlier. The Dow closed 2019 up 23 percent for its best performance in two years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Iran China Washington White House Trump Tehran United States January Stocks 2019 2020 Market Commerce From Best Top Dow Jones Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

3 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

3 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

3 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

3 hours ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

3 hours ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.