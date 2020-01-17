US Stocks Close at Record Highs on China Deal Optimism

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street closed at record highs with the S&P500 index crossing the key 3,300 level for the first time ever on investor optimism over a US-China trade deal.

The S&P500, the leading barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 0.8 percent on Thursday, at an all-time high of 3,317.

Aside from the S&P500, Wall Street's two other major stock indexes, the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average, hit record highs on Thursday. The technology-heavy Nasdaq closed up 1.

1 percent at an all-time high of 9,357.

The Dow, Wall Street's broadest equities barometer, closed up 0.9 percent at 29,298, after peaking at 29,300 earlier.

Wall Street has rallied since Wednesday's signing of the so-called Phase One deal between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu. Aside from the purchase of US goods, China also committed under the agreement to grant greater protection to US intellectual property and not devalue the Yuan to its advantage.