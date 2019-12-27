US Stocks Close at Record Highs With Nasdaq Exceeding 9,000 Points First Time Ever

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) US stocks closed at record highs on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite index for the technology sector breaching 9,000 points for the first time in history.

Nasdaq settled at an all-time peak of 9,022 after US markets reopened from the Christmas break. The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by 45 percent from a year ago.

Wall Street's S&P500 index was up 0.5 percent at a record high of 3,240.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.

4 percent at 28,621 after hitting an all-time high at 28,624.

Thursday's rally in US stocks came after China's Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a media briefing that Beijing was in close touch with Washington on a tentative Phase One trade deal, with both sides ironing out necessary procedures to sign the agreement.

The Nasdaq has had 52 record highs this year - averaging one every week - while the S&P500 15 new highs during one of Wall Street most prolonged bull markets.