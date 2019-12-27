UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Close At Record Highs With Nasdaq Exceeding 9,000 Points First Time Ever

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:50 AM

US Stocks Close at Record Highs With Nasdaq Exceeding 9,000 Points First Time Ever

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) US stocks closed at record highs on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite index for the technology sector breaching 9,000 points for the first time in history.

Nasdaq settled at an all-time peak of 9,022 after US markets reopened from the Christmas break. The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by 45 percent from a year ago.

Wall Street's S&P500 index was up 0.5 percent at a record high of 3,240.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.

4 percent at 28,621 after hitting an all-time high at 28,624.

Thursday's rally in US stocks came after China's Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a media briefing that Beijing was in close touch with Washington on a tentative Phase One trade deal, with both sides ironing out necessary procedures to sign the agreement.

The Nasdaq has had 52 record highs this year - averaging one every week - while the S&P500 15 new highs during one of Wall Street most prolonged bull markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Christmas China Washington Beijing Gao Stocks Market Commerce Media From Agreement Best Dow Jones

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

3 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

3 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

3 hours ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.