US Stocks Close Higher As Nasdaq Hits A Record
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 05:57 PM
Wall Street stocks climbed Thursday as investors assessed a key US inflation gauge, with all three major indices up while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index set a new record
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Wall Street stocks climbed Thursday as investors assessed a key US inflation gauge, with all three major indices up while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index set a new record.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent to 38,996.39, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 5,096.27.
The Nasdaq surged 0.9 percent to 16,091.92, surpassing a 2021 high.
The positive moves came as the US central bank's favored inflation measure edged lower on an annual basis in January, according to Commerce Department data released earlier in the day.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in January, down 0.
2 percentage points from December.
Investors had started the trading day "very worried about the PCE," nervous that inflation data could come in higher than expected, said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.
"But it came in as expected and we ended up with a decent rally," he added. "It's a bit of a relief rally."
For now, analysts expect that this will not change the Federal Reserve's policy direction.
A cooling in the PCE price index could also help persuade Fed policymakers to cut rates sooner rather than later.
Among individual companies, Snowflake shares slumped more than 18 percent after the cloud software company said its CEO was retiring.
Recent Stories
SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts
Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire
'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'
Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa
5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ
World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas
Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB
PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza
President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerb ..
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathematics & science education
President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports
Singapore to increase investment for deep technology development
More Stories From Business
-
President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports20 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's total retail sales value up 0.9 pct in January20 minutes ago
-
European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases41 minutes ago
-
1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 445 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation slows further in February but not as fast as expected27 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan rupee appreciates against major currencies27 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar27 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends nearly 2% up3 hours ago
-
US stocks close higher as Nasdaq hits a record27 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs 216,8003 hours ago
-
US stocks close higher as Nasdaq hits a record27 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Root Cause Analysis'4 hours ago