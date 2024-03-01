Open Menu

US Stocks Close Higher As Nasdaq Hits A Record

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 05:54 PM

US stocks close higher as Nasdaq hits a record

Wall Street stocks climbed Thursday as investors assessed a key US inflation gauge, with all three major indices up while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index set a new record

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Wall Street stocks climbed Thursday as investors assessed a key US inflation gauge, with all three major indices up while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index set a new record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent to 38,996.39, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 5,096.27.

The Nasdaq surged 0.9 percent to 16,091.92, surpassing a 2021 high.

The positive moves came as the US central bank's favored inflation measure edged lower on an annual basis in January, according to Commerce Department data released earlier in the day.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in January, down 0.

2 percentage points from December.

Investors had started the trading day "very worried about the PCE," nervous that inflation data could come in higher than expected, said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.

"But it came in as expected and we ended up with a decent rally," he added. "It's a bit of a relief rally."

For now, analysts expect that this will not change the Federal Reserve's policy direction.

A cooling in the PCE price index could also help persuade Fed policymakers to cut rates sooner rather than later.

Among individual companies, Snowflake shares slumped more than 18 percent after the cloud software company said its CEO was retiring.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Bank Price January December Stocks Commerce All From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

18 'criminals' arrested

18 'criminals' arrested

15 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its st ..

Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its staff

15 minutes ago
 European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone in ..

European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases

18 minutes ago
 MWMC launches operation cleanliness in city

MWMC launches operation cleanliness in city

15 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-17 crew to carry out 2nd extravehicular m ..

Shenzhou-17 crew to carry out 2nd extravehicular mission

15 minutes ago
 Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ..

Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ceasefire talks with Israeli p ..

18 minutes ago
1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

21 minutes ago
 Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tenni ..

Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Champion concluded

21 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation slows further in February but n ..

Eurozone inflation slows further in February but not as fast as expected

4 minutes ago
 PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker Na ..

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly

1 hour ago
 Sri Lankan rupee appreciates against major currenc ..

Sri Lankan rupee appreciates against major currencies

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business