NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday.

The Dow decreased 0.0002 percent to 35,754.69, the S&P 500 fell 0.72 percent to 4,667.45, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.71 percent to 15,517.37.