Open Menu

U.S. Stocks Close Lower After June Jobs Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

U.S. stocks close lower after June jobs report

NEW YORK, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday after new data showed a slowdown in job creation and persistent wage pressures in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 187.38 points, or 0.55 percent, to 33,734.88. The S&P 500 lost 12.64 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,398.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 18.33 points, or 0.13 percent, to 13,660.72.

Six of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with consumer staples and health leading the laggards by losing 1.34 percent and 1.16 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, energy and materials led the gainers by rising 2.06 percent and 0.88 percent, respectively.

U.S. stocks gave up earlier gains and finished lower on Friday, as investors weighed on the latest jobs data.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs last month, lower than market expectations of 240,000 jobs, marking the smallest gain since December 2020. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.6 percent in June, from 3.7 percent in May, remaining historically low, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' closely watched June jobs report.

Although the U.S. economy added the fewest jobs in June in two-and-a-half years, persistently strong wage growth pointed to a still-tight labor market that raises fears of more rate hikes later this year.

Average hourly earnings rose by 0.4 percent in June and 4.4 percent from a year ago, indicating a stronger-than-expected and robust wage growth, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"It's kind of a mixed picture today," said Truist Co-Chief Investment Officer Keith Lerner, in an interview with CNBC. "It's good news that the economy is not falling apart, it's still chugging along, but you still have these wage pressures that are going to keep the Fed likely to raise rates at the end of the month."The U.S. economy remains "too strong" for core inflation to quickly fall back to 2 percent, putting pressure on the Fed to keep hiking rates this year and potentially hold them there for longer than anticipated. Although job growth has been cooling and openings recently fell, wage growth seen in Friday's employment report points to households remaining in quite good shape, said Seb Vismara, global macro economist and strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, in an interview with MarketWatch.

The Federal Open Market Committee has around 92 percent probability to raise the benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points at its July meeting, according to data from the CME FedWatch Tool on Friday afternoon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job Chicago Mercantile Exchange May June July December Stocks 2020 Market From Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

9 minutes ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

54 minutes ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

1 hour ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

3 hours ago
UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

6 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

6 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business