U.S. stocks close mixed amid Fed rate hike expectations

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve is not done with its tightening cycle

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve is not done with its tightening cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.74 points, or 0.27 percent, to 33,665.02. The S&P 500 fell 16.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,267.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 171.52 points, or 1.29 percent, to 13,104.90.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with energy and real estate leading the gainers by rising 2.65 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, communication services and technology led the laggards by losing 1.87 percent and 1.62 percent, respectively.

U.S. stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday amid apprehension on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next week. The Bank of Canada's unexpected decision to raise rates and resume its monetary tightening made investors feel worried about a similar situation in the United States.