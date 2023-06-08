UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Fed Rate Hike Expectations

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 06:46 PM

U.S. stocks close mixed amid Fed rate hike expectations

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve is not done with its tightening cycle

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve is not done with its tightening cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.74 points, or 0.27 percent, to 33,665.02. The S&P 500 fell 16.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,267.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 171.52 points, or 1.29 percent, to 13,104.90.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with energy and real estate leading the gainers by rising 2.65 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, communication services and technology led the laggards by losing 1.87 percent and 1.62 percent, respectively.

U.S. stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday amid apprehension on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next week. The Bank of Canada's unexpected decision to raise rates and resume its monetary tightening made investors feel worried about a similar situation in the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Canada Bank United States Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; ..

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; career counselling programmes

8 minutes ago
 WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news ex ..

WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

8 minutes ago
 KU inks MoUs, MLT students to get internships

KU inks MoUs, MLT students to get internships

38 seconds ago
 Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreeme ..

Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreement

23 minutes ago
 Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey ..

Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey 2022-23 reveals steep decline ..

29 minutes ago
 Project progress of Chashma Right Bank Canal revie ..

Project progress of Chashma Right Bank Canal reviewed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.