US Stocks Dip 4% On Coronavirus Fear, But Still Post First Weekly Gain In Three

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Stocks Dip 4% on Coronavirus Fear, But Still Post First Weekly Gain in Three

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Wall Street fell as much 4 percent on Friday on worry over the United States becoming the country with the largest number of coronavirus infections, though US stocks still managed to post their first weekly gain in three.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 915 points, or 4.1 percent, at 21,636.78, as Johns Hopkins University reported more than 97,000 US infections from the COVID-19, overtaking the under-82,000 cases reported by China.

The Dow, however, had gained about 20 percent in three days prior, responding to US efforts to package a historic $2 trillion stimulus to deal with the pandemic. That helped the index post a gain of 13 percent for this week, versus last week's 17 percent loss and the prior week's 10 percent drop.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was down 3.3 percent on the day but up 10 percent for this week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished Friday's trade down 3.8 percent versus a weekly gain of 9 percent.

