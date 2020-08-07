US stocks dip after jobs data, Trump TikTok crackdown

Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday after a solid July jobs report only partially blunted the latest

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday after a solid July jobs report only partially blunted the latest.

The US added 1.8 million jobs last month, fewer than in May and June as unemployment fell to 10.2 percent from 11.1 percent in the prior month, the Labor Department reported.

Briefing.

com analyst Patrick O'Hare characterized the data as "better than feared." About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 0.5 percent at 27,261.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 3,339.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite also lost 0.3 percent at 11,080.51.

Markets continued to monitor talks on Capitol Hill, where Democrats and the White House remain far apart on a spending package to support the coronavirus-battered US economy.