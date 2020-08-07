UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Dip After Jobs Data, Trump TikTok Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:55 PM

US stocks dip after jobs data, Trump TikTok crackdown

Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday after a solid July jobs report only partially blunted the latest

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday after a solid July jobs report only partially blunted the latest.

The US added 1.8 million jobs last month, fewer than in May and June as unemployment fell to 10.2 percent from 11.1 percent in the prior month, the Labor Department reported.

Briefing.

com analyst Patrick O'Hare characterized the data as "better than feared." About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 0.5 percent at 27,261.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 3,339.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite also lost 0.3 percent at 11,080.51.

Markets continued to monitor talks on Capitol Hill, where Democrats and the White House remain far apart on a spending package to support the coronavirus-battered US economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Capitol Hill May June July Democrats Stocks From Dow Jones Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

Under construction brick kiln sealed in city area

5 minutes ago

UK angry at 'unacceptably high' Channel migrant nu ..

5 minutes ago

Nigerian basketball player Michael Ojo dies aged 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Electric shop catches fire in Lahore

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.