US Stocks Dip Ahead Of Powell Hearing
Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:29 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks edged lower early Tuesday as markets await a hearing with the Federal Reserve chair, amid debate on inflation and infrastructure spending.
Tuesday's session opened in a low-key manner after Friday's rout was followed by an impressive rally on Monday.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell described the US economy as in the midst of a "sustained improvement," but still in need of policy support in prepared remarks ahead of a House hearing later Tuesday.
Powell also acknowledged that inflation has "increased notably in recent months," but reiterated that he expects the dynamic to be transient.