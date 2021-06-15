UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Dip As Data Show Another Inflation Spike

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:36 PM

US stocks dip as data show another inflation spike

Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday following another troublesome inflation report just ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday following another troublesome inflation report just ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

Producer prices for the past year spiked to 6.6 percent in May, the highest in the history of the data set dating back to 2010, the US Labor Department said.

The new data were released on the first day of the Fed's policy meeting, and will ramp up pressure on central bankers to pay more attention to inflation in the world's largest economy.

The Fed is widely expected to maintain its current accommodative posture, arguing that recent price increases will prove ephemeral.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 34,270.20.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,249.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1 percent to 14,163.05.

Also Tuesday, government data showed a 1.3 percent drop in US retail sales in May.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Price May Stocks Government Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Commissioner Hazara for taking immediate measure f ..

15 seconds ago

Funds approved for setting up chip design centers ..

17 seconds ago

Federal capital reports lowest daily Corona cases ..

18 seconds ago

Govt committed to uplift living standard of commo ..

5 minutes ago

US, EU strike Airbus-Boeing deal, making room for ..

5 minutes ago

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Upper Swat, inflicts Rs. ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.