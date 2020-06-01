UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Dip As Market Digests Protests, Reopenings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:28 PM

Wall Street stocks dipped in early trading Monday as markets digested a weekend of civil rights protest across the US as the country reopened from coronavirus shutdowns

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped in early trading Monday as markets digested a weekend of civil rights protest across the US as the country reopened from coronavirus shutdowns.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,224.61, down 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to 3,032.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 percent to 9,467.69.

