UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Dip As Markets Eye Covid-19 Cases, Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:58 PM

US stocks dip as markets eye Covid-19 cases, vaccine

Wall Street stocks declined early Friday as markets weighed worries about rising coronavirus cases against further progress on vaccines to address the pandemic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks declined early Friday as markets weighed worries about rising coronavirus cases against further progress on vaccines to address the pandemic.

US giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech confirmed they would seek approval on Friday to roll out their coronavirus vaccine. They are eyeing December for final approval.

The announcement comes as US coronavirus cases continue to rise, averaging 167,400 cases per day this week and prompting fresh restrictions to slow the outbreak.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.

4 percent at 29,376.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 3,572.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.2 percent at 11,880.39.

Markets had a muted reaction to a decision by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin against extending emergency lending facilities established with the Federal Reserve.

Mnuchin said on CNBC that the decision, which was criticized by the Fed, was required by congressional mandates for the funds and that he would urge Congress to redeploy up to $800 billion in funds to small businesses and others who are struggling as the virus depresses economic activity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Progress December Congress Stocks Market Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Koeman uncertain about Messi future

3 minutes ago

AVLC arrests cars lifters, purchasers of stolen ca ..

3 minutes ago

Ogier U-turn sees six-time rally champion continue ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Emergencies Ministry Plans to Increase Gro ..

6 minutes ago

Macron Says Russia, Turkey Fuel Anti-French Sentim ..

6 minutes ago

EU-Turkey Migration Deal Lacked Clarity Leading to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.