US stocks dip as markets track trade news

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks edged lower early Tuesday as markets digested shifting signs about US-China trade talks ahead of a looming deadline for new tariffs.

Equities pushed higher in pre-market trading following a report in The Wall Street Journal that the United States would hold off on new tariffs on Chinese goods set to go into effect on December 15.

But markets subsequently pulled back. Investors are also assessing signs that a revamped trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada has picked up momentum.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 27,832.36, down 0.3 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 3,129.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 8,611.59.

Stocks finished lower on Monday in cautious trading ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that starts Tuesday and Thursday's British election, which could push the country closer to an exit from the European Union.