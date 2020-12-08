UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Dip As Post-election Rally Begins To Tire

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

US stocks dip as post-election rally begins to tire

Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday as a post-election equity rally showed signs of fatigue while investors monitored rising coronavirus cases and progress on vaccines

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday as a post-election equity rally showed signs of fatigue while investors monitored rising coronavirus cases and progress on vaccines.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 30,044.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 3,684.26, while the tech rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 percent to 12,481.87.

All three major indices have powered to records in recent sessions on optimism that an economic rebound awaits in 2021 and coronavirus vaccines will be widely available.

There was more positive vaccine news on Tuesday, with US regulators saying there were "no specific safety concerns" with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

But investors are "leaning on the idea of the market being ripe for a consolidation period," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Markets are also awaiting details on a potential new US relief package following congressional talks that have resumed in recent days.

Among individual shares, Tesla fell 1.9 percent as it announced plans to raise up to $5 billion in new equity in a big capital-raising push after its 2020 surge in value.

Apple dipped 0.1 percent as it unveiled the "AirPods Max" deluxe noise-cancelling headphones priced from a whopping $549. The tech giant also said it will launch "Apple Fitness +" later this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Progress Stocks 2020 Apple Market From Tesla Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

21 minutes ago

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

51 minutes ago

"Tahfuz Khatamu Nabuwat, Namos Ahlebait aur Sahaba ..

3 minutes ago

Asaan Dukan, new e-commerce model launched: Minist ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli asks citizens to stay away from PDM rallies ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons additional Health secret ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.