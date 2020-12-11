UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Dip On Stimulus Stalemate; Disney Surges

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:22 PM

US stocks dip on stimulus stalemate; Disney surges

Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday on uncertainty about US congressional stimulus talks, while Disney shares surged after it scored huge growth in streaming subscriptions

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday on uncertainty about US congressional stimulus talks, while Disney shares surged after it scored huge growth in streaming subscriptions.

Major indices have had a choppy week so far as investors have weighed the snails pace of the Washington stimulus negotiations with soaring Covid-19 case counts and progress on vaccines against the virus.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 29,874.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to 3,649.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.

6 percent to 12,334.74.

The retreat in the United States came as European markets also fell on dwindling hopes for a trade deal between Britain and the European Union in the aftermath of Brexit.

Among individual stocks, Disney jumped 8.4 percent after reporting that the company's year-old streaming tv service Disney+ had passed 86.8 million subscribers, beating its "wildest expectations," the company's CEO said.

The growth in Disney+ has helped offset weakness in other company businesses during the pandemic, especially theme parks.

