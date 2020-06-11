US Stocks Dow Index Down 3.4% as Fed Chief Suggests COVID-19 Impact Until 2022

US stocks fell their most in weeks at Thursday's open, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average beginning the session 3.4 percent lower, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell's remarks that interest rates could remain at near zero through 2022 suggested longer-than-expected economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US stocks fell their most in weeks at Thursday's open, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average beginning the session 3.4 percent lower, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell's remarks that interest rates could remain at near zero through 2022 suggested longer-than-expected economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 905 points at 26,084 points. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was 2.6 percent lower at 3,107. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.3 percent to 9,794.