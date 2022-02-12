UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Down 2% As White House Claims Russia May Attack Ukraine 'at Any Time'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Stocks Down 2% as White House Claims Russia May Attack Ukraine 'at Any Time'

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US stocks plunged by 2% for a second day in a row on Friday, after the White House claimed that Russia might invade Ukraine "at any time," despite admitting that it had no confirmation of Moscow's intent.

The three major US stock indices ” The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ” fell between 1% and 2%, adding to Thursday's drop of between 1.5% and 2%.

That set Wall Street up for a weekly loss, after two prior weeks of gains.

The plunge in stocks came after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan claimed during a White House media briefing that a Russian attack on Ukraine may happen "at any time," including during the Olympics, and would likely begin with an air assault. Sullivan, however, added that the White House did not say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a "final decision" on the matter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Vladimir Putin May Stocks Olympics Media Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

19 minutes ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

20 minutes ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

20 minutes ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

52 minutes ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

52 minutes ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>