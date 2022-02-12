US Stocks Down 2% as White House Claims Russia May Attack Ukraine 'at Any Time'

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US stocks plunged by 2% for a second day in a row on Friday, after the White House claimed that Russia might invade Ukraine "at any time," despite admitting that it had no confirmation of Moscow's intent.

The three major US stock indices ” The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ” fell between 1% and 2%, adding to Thursday's drop of between 1.5% and 2%.

That set Wall Street up for a weekly loss, after two prior weeks of gains.

The plunge in stocks came after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan claimed during a White House media briefing that a Russian attack on Ukraine may happen "at any time," including during the Olympics, and would likely begin with an air assault. Sullivan, however, added that the White House did not say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a "final decision" on the matter.