US Stocks Down 2% in Early Trade Thursday, Falling 6th Day in Row on Russia-Ukraine Fears

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US stocks fell about 2% in early trade on Thursday, declining for a sixth day in a row on concerns about the impact on the global economy from Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Wall Street's three major stock indices - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - were down 2% on the average by 9:45 AM ET (14:45 GMT) after falling as much as 3% at the start of the session.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday a special military action by Moscow aimed at the "demilitarization" and "de-Nazification" of Ukraine. Investors fear the global economy might be impacted from US and European sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

Even prior to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Wall Street has been falling on concerns about runaway US inflation as the economy recovered strongly from the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index, made up mostly of industrial stocks, was down 2.2% on Thursday and 7.7% for February, aside from a 11.1% decline on the year.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, was down 2% on the day. For February, it was down 7.8%, while for the year, it showed a 12.7% loss.

Nasdaq, made of highly-valued tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq and Google, led losses, falling 2.1% on the day. It was down 9.7% for the month and 18.4% for 2022.