US Stocks Down 3% On Virus Fears, Grim World Growth Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US stocks fell as much as 3 percent on Wednesday as investors reacted nervously to news of a fresh spike in coronavirus infections in many countries and grim world growth forecasts issued by the International Monetary Fund.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 3.1 percent to 25,335 by 11:53 a.m. EST (15:35 GMT). The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, fell by 3 percent to 3,036. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.7 percent to 9,857.

