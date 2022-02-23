US Stocks Down as Much as 2% on Escalation of Ukraine Tensions

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US stocks fell broadly for a fourth day in a row and were down as much as 2% in Tuesday's intraday trade as investors exited on concerns of escalating tensions in Ukraine.

The three major US stock indices ” The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ” fell between 1.9% and 2.0% by 2:24 p.m. ET (19:24 GMT).