US Stocks Down More Than 1% After Trump Calls Off COVID-19 Stimulus Talks With Democrats

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent at Tuesday's close after President Donald Trump called off talks between the White House and the Democrat in Congress on a new economic stimulus package for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 1.3 percent.

The S&P, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the NYSE, declined 1.4 percent.

The technology-laced Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists industry giants such as Facebook, Apple, Apple, Netflix and Google, settled down 1.

6 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said in a series of tweets that he was rejecting the Democrats' demands for a relief package to go forward and said he was looking to the future of the United States. Trump said he had told his representatives to stop negotiating until after the November 3 election.

The negotiations between Republicans and Democrats have dragged in Congress since May after almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief packages passed with bipartisan support.