UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Down On Last Day Of 2019, But Head For Big Win On Year

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:54 PM

US Stocks Down on Last Day of 2019, But Head for Big Win on Year

US stocks fell broadly again on the final day of 2019, but all three of Wall Street's major indexes were still headed for big gains on the year after one of their most powerful rallies that produced a streak of record highs

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) US stocks fell broadly again on the final day of 2019, but all three of Wall Street's major indexes were still headed for big gains on the year after one of their most powerful rallies that produced a streak of record highs.

US stocks' broad Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 28,409. It hit an all-time high of 28,702 on Friday and is up 23 percent from a year ago.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, fell 0.1 percent to 3,218. On Friday, the S&P500 hit a record high of 3,248. It is up 30 percent on the year.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 8,946 after a historic peak at 9,052 on Friday. The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by about 40 percent on the year.

Notwithstanding the slide of the last two days, Wall Street had one of its biggest and most prolonged bull runs this year on optimism over an imminent China trade deal as well as runaway jobs growth and other strong US economic data.

The Nasdaq had 53 record highs this year, averaging more than one every week in 2019. The S&P500 has witnessed 16 new peaks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China Stocks 2019 Market All From Best Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences management ..

17 minutes ago

Shelter home opened for 350 persons with necessary ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Development Authority launches recovery ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Iran, China Agree That US Put Global Secur ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Says Has No Details Abou ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.