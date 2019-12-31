US Stocks Down on Last Day of 2019, But Head for Big Win on Year

US stocks fell broadly again on the final day of 2019, but all three of Wall Street's major indexes were still headed for big gains on the year after one of their most powerful rallies that produced a streak of record highs

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) US stocks fell broadly again on the final day of 2019 , but all three of Wall Street's major indexes were still headed for big gains on the year after one of their most powerful rallies that produced a streak of record highs.

US stocks' broad Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 28,409. It hit an all-time high of 28,702 on Friday and is up 23 percent from a year ago.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, fell 0.1 percent to 3,218. On Friday, the S&P500 hit a record high of 3,248. It is up 30 percent on the year.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 8,946 after a historic peak at 9,052 on Friday. The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by about 40 percent on the year.

Notwithstanding the slide of the last two days, Wall Street had one of its biggest and most prolonged bull runs this year on optimism over an imminent China trade deal as well as runaway jobs growth and other strong US economic data.

The Nasdaq had 53 record highs this year, averaging more than one every week in 2019. The S&P500 has witnessed 16 new peaks.