U.S. stocks drop amid inflation concerns

NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as high inflation reading fueled rate hike expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 240.04 points, or 0.66 percent, to 36,079.94. The S&P 500 slid 38.54 points, or 0.82 percent, to 4,646.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 263.84 points, or 1.66 percent, to 15,622.71.

Eight of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with energy and technology down 2.97 percent and 1.68 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Utilities rose 0.7 percent, the best-performing group.

U.S.

-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

U.S. inflation remained elevated in October as supply chain disruptions have persisted for months, surging to the highest level in three decades, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) soared 0.9 percent in October, for a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase, according to the latest report released by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy