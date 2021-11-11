UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Drop Amid Inflation Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:14 PM

U.S. stocks drop amid inflation concerns

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as high inflation reading fueled rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as high inflation reading fueled rate hike expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 240.04 points, or 0.66 percent, to 36,079.94. The S&P 500 slid 38.54 points, or 0.82 percent, to 4,646.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 263.84 points, or 1.66 percent, to 15,622.71.

Eight of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with energy and technology down 2.97 percent and 1.68 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Utilities rose 0.7 percent, the best-performing group.

U.S.

-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

U.S. inflation remained elevated in October as supply chain disruptions have persisted for months, surging to the highest level in three decades, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) soared 0.9 percent in October, for a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase, according to the latest report released by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China Reading Price October Stocks Top Weight Dow Jones

Recent Stories

European Commission Upgrades Forecasts for Russia' ..

European Commission Upgrades Forecasts for Russia's GDP Growth in 2021, 2022

5 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank Signs Memorandum of Understand ..

U Microfinance Bank Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan Mortgage Ref ..

22 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies to laun ..

Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies to launch its footwear

25 minutes ago
 Belarus Forced to Take Measures to Respond to Pola ..

Belarus Forced to Take Measures to Respond to Poland's Actions - Defense Ministr ..

5 minutes ago
 Gold rises on higher U.S. inflation rate

Gold rises on higher U.S. inflation rate

5 minutes ago
 Oil prices dip amid rise in U.S. inventories, stro ..

Oil prices dip amid rise in U.S. inventories, stronger U.S. dollar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.