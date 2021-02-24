UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Drop Amid Inflation Fears, Vaccine Progress

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:49 PM

US stocks drop amid inflation fears, vaccine progress

Wall Street stocks declined early Wednesday as investor jitters over inflation risks offset optimism about progress on coronavirus vaccines

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks declined early Wednesday as investor jitters over inflation risks offset optimism about progress on coronavirus vaccines.

Equities have been under pressure for the last week or so as yields on US Treasury notes have jumped in anticipation of greater inflation under the hefty US fiscal spending favored by US President Joe Biden.

However, investors also have been engaging in bargain hunting, which lifted the Dow and S&P 500 into positive territory by the close of Tuesday's markets.

Markets were cheered by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaling that interest rates will remain low for some time. Powell is scheduled for a second congressional hearing Wednesday.

About 35 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent to 31,483.11.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to 3,864.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.2 percent to 13,303.65.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Progress Powell Stocks Market From Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP cabinet approves two years relaxation in upper ..

1 minute ago

Motorway gang-rape case: Court to indict accused o ..

1 minute ago

Finnish Lab Says New Coronavirus Strain Going Unde ..

1 minute ago

Govt opens energy market for Power Generation Comp ..

1 minute ago

Two held for running illegal LPG agencies

4 minutes ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.